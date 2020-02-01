Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.78% of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 260,005 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,308,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

FMCI stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16.

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

