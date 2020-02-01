Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 16,841 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,841 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 52.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO W. Page Barnes sold 5,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $242,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,463 shares in the company, valued at $8,761,298. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $47.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The firm has a market cap of $952.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.84.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

