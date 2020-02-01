Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 5,848 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 71.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,061,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 266,885 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 339,290 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 43.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $61.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,364. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

