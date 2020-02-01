Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Shares in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of QTS Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1,063.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after buying an additional 380,815 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 917,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,194,000 after buying an additional 111,615 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 884,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,855,000 after buying an additional 84,905 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 109,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 66,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,891,000.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $382,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,890.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $3,049,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,625.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,526,399. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.29, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average is $51.01. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $41.11 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.89 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

