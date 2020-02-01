Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 57.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.