Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 121.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,522 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $175,243,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,814,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,526,000 after purchasing an additional 808,975 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $15,261,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,774,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPRT. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.48.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $27.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $28.24.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.78 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 25.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.