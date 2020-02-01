Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) by 336.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,299 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Cision worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cision by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 889,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 45,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cision by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,035,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after buying an additional 1,180,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cision by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,188,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,047,000 after buying an additional 466,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cision by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 33,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cision by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cision alerts:

CISN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

Shares of NYSE:CISN opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -249.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. Cision Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.64 million. Cision had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 25.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cision Ltd will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Cision Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Cision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.