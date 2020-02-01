Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,996 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 455.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 1,413,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,211,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 332,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 21,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $31.71 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,849.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

HPP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

