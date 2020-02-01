Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $155.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.60 and a fifty-two week high of $159.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.