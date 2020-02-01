Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 34,976 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Dana worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Dana by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Dana by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,413,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,851,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $15.41 on Friday. Dana Inc has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Dana had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dana news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 32,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $572,264.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,076.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,964 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Dana in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.