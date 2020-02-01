Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,218 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.3% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 32,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 21.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.1% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $143.66 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $104.30 and a 52-week high of $150.42. The stock has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.64.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,204. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from to in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.52.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

