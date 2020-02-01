Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,630 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,112 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $123.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

