Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,949 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,106 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 787.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,540,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $135,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,514 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 9,221.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 923,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 913,330 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,793,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,757,349 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $210,331,000 after purchasing an additional 535,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 729,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,645,000 after purchasing an additional 511,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,276,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $85.31 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.48.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

