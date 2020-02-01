Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 25,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 78,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,627,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 58,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,386,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.24.

NYSE LIN opened at $203.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $159.08 and a 12-month high of $214.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.38.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

