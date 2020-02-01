Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SYNNEX by 599.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,523,000 after buying an additional 315,172 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 348,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,340,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,797,000 after buying an additional 68,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SYNNEX by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,221,000 after buying an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SYNNEX by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,645,000 after buying an additional 24,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $137.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.80. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $153.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

SNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research raised their price target on SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.43.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 685 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $79,795.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total value of $35,006.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,300.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,354 shares of company stock worth $5,993,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

