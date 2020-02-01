Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,102 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,721,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 157,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $641,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 93,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,981,692.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 343,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,692.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Perreault purchased 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,054.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,668.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66. UGI Corp has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.51.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). UGI had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

