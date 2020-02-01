Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 41,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 471,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,508,000 after acquiring an additional 124,400 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $91.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.88 and its 200 day moving average is $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

