Dusk Network Price Hits $0.0368 on Major Exchanges (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $8.24 million and approximately $201,720.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for $0.0368 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $551.88 or 0.05876170 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024995 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00128220 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034910 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015227 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,088,251 tokens. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

