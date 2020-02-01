Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.86.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DY. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 17.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DY stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $40.06 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $884.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

