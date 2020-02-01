Dynamic (DYN) Trading Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 25.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $543,025.00 and $11,136.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,393.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.51 or 0.01951656 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.57 or 0.04036925 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00751647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00123058 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00779501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009266 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00027437 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00699883 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,882,212 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

