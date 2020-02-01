Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Hits $0.48 on Top Exchanges

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $148,836.00 and $218,867.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite token can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00005066 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00046821 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00314286 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010660 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001732 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011944 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dynamite

DYNMT is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 857,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,795 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

