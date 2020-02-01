Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Dynavax Technologies posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.90). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 519.95% and a negative return on equity of 399.60%. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 624.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 140,929 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 298.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 354,760 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 32,020 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market cap of $423.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.59. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

