Dystem Trading 27% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DTEM)

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Dystem has a total market cap of $903.00 and $4.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dystem has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. One Dystem coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016419 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003191 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004917 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem Profile

DTEM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 8,555,966 coins and its circulating supply is 6,410,512 coins. Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio. The official website for Dystem is dystem.io.

Dystem Coin Trading

Dystem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dystem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

