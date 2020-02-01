e-Gulden Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 35.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $51.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0727 or 0.00000775 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00759019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006955 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033606 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000250 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,936,647 coins and its circulating supply is 17,114,256 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.