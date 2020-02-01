Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Eagle Bancorp Montana posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.16). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 261.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

