Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.62.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EGLE shares. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of EGLE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 687,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,138. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $249.03 million, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $54.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $67,382.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $27,653.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 993,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,367.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,323,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 780,881 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $2,079,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 71,650 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 102,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

