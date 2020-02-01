East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. East West Bancorp accounts for 2.9% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.20% of East West Bancorp worth $14,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 43,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,940 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $56.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.70.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

