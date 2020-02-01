Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.24 Million

Brokerages expect Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) to post sales of $58.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.91 million. Easterly Government Properties reported sales of $48.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year sales of $219.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.86 million to $219.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $243.14 million, with estimates ranging from $240.70 million to $244.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on DEA. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $211,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 177,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 96,233 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $1,424,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 348,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 100,827 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

