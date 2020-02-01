easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,398.05 ($18.39).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,240 ($16.31) to GBX 1,360 ($17.89) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Main First Bank increased their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday.

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total transaction of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Insiders have acquired a total of 32 shares of company stock worth $44,271 over the last three months.

Shares of LON EZJ traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,393 ($18.32). The company had a trading volume of 1,898,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,443.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,210.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.87. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 43.90 ($0.58) per share. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. easyJet’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

