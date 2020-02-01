Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

EV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $550,928.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 938,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,797,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 495,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter worth $18,651,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 912.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 418,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Eaton Vance by 382.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 282,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after buying an additional 223,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EV traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 483,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52. Eaton Vance has a 12-month low of $36.84 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $45.19.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $433.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.42 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Vance will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

