eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday.

eBay stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.56. 18,442,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,509,783. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. eBay has a one year low of $32.77 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 3,187.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,771,690 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $69,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,804 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in eBay by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,979,812 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $155,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,216 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in eBay by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $408,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,171 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its position in eBay by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 6,610,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $257,658,000 after purchasing an additional 945,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in eBay by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,154,851 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $45,017,000 after purchasing an additional 663,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

