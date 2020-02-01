eBoost (EBST) Trading 17.1% Higher This Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. eBoost has a market cap of $271,909.00 and $24.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.85 or 0.00754574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007046 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00033476 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun.

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

