EchoLink (EKO) Price Up 17% Over Last 7 Days

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, LBank and Hotbit. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $777,927.00 and approximately $55,357.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.41 or 0.05908954 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025052 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00128268 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00034584 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015205 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010774 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1.

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, LBank and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

