Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,893 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Ecolab worth $100,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,905. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $155.59 and a one year high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

