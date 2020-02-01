EDC Blockchain Market Cap Reaches $15.15 Million (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $15.15 million and $429,695.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, LocalTrade, DigiFinex and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00046141 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00067362 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,404.93 or 1.00613790 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00057219 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000605 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001464 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000295 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, LocalTrade, DigiFinex, P2PB2B and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

