EDC Blockchain Market Capitalization Reaches $15.30 Million (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $15.30 million and $440,056.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, LocalTrade, P2PB2B and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00046227 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00067456 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,320.88 or 1.00603141 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000755 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00048778 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001450 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000596 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, DDEX, LocalTrade, P2PB2B and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

