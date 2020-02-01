Edge (DADI) Reaches Market Cap of $2.35 Million

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Edge has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $2,906.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edge token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, Gate.io and FCoin. During the last seven days, Edge has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $548.64 or 0.05871470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025017 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00127394 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00034585 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014968 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Edge Profile

Edge (CRYPTO:DADI) is a token. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,858,227 tokens. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en.

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Gate.io, KuCoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

