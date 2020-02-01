Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,578 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 2.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. RDL Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 17,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 71,355 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Imperial Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $138.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.57. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

