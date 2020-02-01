Edgeless (EDG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $445.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Edgeless token can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Liqui, HitBTC and Upbit. Edgeless has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $445.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Edgeless

Edgeless’ launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Tidex, HitBTC, Livecoin, Liqui and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

