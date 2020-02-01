EDRCoin Hits Market Cap of $47,608.00 (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. One EDRCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. EDRCoin has a market cap of $47,608.00 and $1.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EDRCoin alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRCoin (EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDRCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDRCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.