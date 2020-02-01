Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EW traded down $14.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.86. 4,140,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $163.08 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.63.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.38.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,091,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,664,757.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total value of $605,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,675 shares of company stock valued at $31,530,718 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

