Effect.AI (EFX) Trading 16.4% Higher Over Last Week

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 23.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. Effect.AI has a market cap of $1.98 million and $5.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effect.AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, BitMart and Bitbns.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.69 or 0.02971675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00194137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00120693 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Effect.AI Token Profile

Effect.AI’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai.

Effect.AI Token Trading

Effect.AI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.