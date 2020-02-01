EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 277.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,086 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.1% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $132.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $415.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.06 and a 200-day moving average of $123.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,657,732 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

