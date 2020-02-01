EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 106.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,081,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,103,000 after buying an additional 240,367 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,454 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,890,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,725,000 after acquiring an additional 25,437 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,271,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,622,000 after acquiring an additional 72,582 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,037,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,998,000 after purchasing an additional 173,747 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.87 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $151.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $391.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.