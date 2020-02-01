Einsteinium (EMC2) Market Cap Achieves $10.79 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0492 or 0.00000529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Poloniex. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $10.79 million and $147,788.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.83 or 0.00739364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007103 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033810 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,291,508 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

