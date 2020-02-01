Einsteinium One Day Volume Reaches $143,482.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $10.52 million and $143,482.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.08 or 0.00750141 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009257 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007026 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033376 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,289,992 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

