ELA Coin (ELAC) Price Hits $0.0043 on Exchanges

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. ELA Coin has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ELA Coin has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One ELA Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.95 or 0.03004798 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00193902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120812 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ELA Coin Token Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io. ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain.

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

