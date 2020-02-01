Elastos (ELA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.79 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00017980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Huobi, Bit-Z and LBank. Over the last week, Elastos has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $30.26 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.24 or 0.02973899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00193346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120787 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,847,830 coins and its circulating supply is 17,925,106 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank, CoinEgg, Huobi, BCEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

