Electra Trading 4.5% Lower This Week (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. Electra has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and $1,531.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electra has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Electra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, CoinBene, Novaexchange and CoinFalcon.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 48% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,518,269,949 coins and its circulating supply is 28,651,113,396 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Fatbtc, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Novaexchange, CoinBene and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

