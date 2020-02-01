Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Liquid, TradeOgre and CoinBene. Electroneum has a market cap of $43.67 million and approximately $124,785.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,979,985,761 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Bitbns, Cryptomate, Cryptohub, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

